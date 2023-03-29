Emily Ratajkowski reveals why Taylor Swift’s 2012 Ellen interview ‘struck’ her

Emily Ratajkowski opened up on why she chose to speak up on Taylor Swift’s resurfaced 2012 interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

Two months after calling out the talk show host, 65, in which the Anti-Hero singer looks visibly uncomfortable as Ellen kept on grilling Swift on her dating life.

The model and actress, 31, set the record straight on why she chose to speak up in an interview with Elle for their April 2023 Impact Issue.

“I recently became a Swiftie,” Emily told the outlet. “I loved her last album and I’ve seen her documentary, but I wasn't following her career in the same way the last 10-plus years. Watching that [interview], I was so struck by how clear she’s being about what is making her uncomfortable.”

The High Low With Emrata podcast host noted from the day when the interview came out to today, perspectives have changed which is what stood out to her.

“I think the lens that I would’ve viewed that interview from 10 years ago versus now has evolved so much, which is why it struck me,” the 31-year-old continued. “I was in bed falling asleep and commented on it, not because I thought it was going to make headlines at all.”



She further explained that the Swift’s interview is just one example of a pattern that exists. She said that it’s “another example of a woman who has been faced with such blatant misogyny and sexism, and yet we don't want to admit that, because she’s powerful and successful, and also she’s white.”