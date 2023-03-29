 
Kerry Washington unveils cover of memoir 'Thicker Than Water': Says 'I feel more connected to myself' in water

Kerry Washington has introduced the final cover of her memoir, titled Thicker Than Water.

On March 29, Kerry Washington revealed a linen portrait cover of herself submerged underwater with her reflection gleaming across the liquid surface.

As per Enews, artist Reisha Perlmutter, known for her portraits of women in water, was chosen for the oil painting portrait.

"As I was writing the book, stories about water kept presenting themselves and I realized how fundamental water and swimming have been in my life," Washington revealed.

She added, "Often when I am in water, I feel more connected to myself and my truth, so as I thought about creating a cover for this book, I felt that an image of myself underwater might help convey how much of my true self I am offering to readers."

The Scandal alum also opened up on posing for the memoir cover, "This was, by far, the most fun I have ever had on a photo shoot because I was in one of my favorite places in the world, doing one of the things I love to do most: swim and play in the water!"

