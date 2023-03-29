 
pakistan
time Wednesday Mar 29 2023
By
Nausheen Yusuf

After Punjab, KP elections to be held on October 8: ECP

By
Nausheen Yusuf

time Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

People carrying electoral material on the eve of local government elections in Karachi, on January 14, 2023. — Online
People carrying electoral material on the eve of local government elections in Karachi, on January 14, 2023. — Online

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday night announced that the polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held on October 30 — the same date as Punjab's polls.

In a notification, the polling authority said: "...the Election Commission of Pakistan notifies 8 October, 2023 as poll date for the General Elections to the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Election Programme for election under Section 57(2) of the Elections Act, 2017 will be issued in due course of time.

KP Governor had earlier proposed May 28 as the date for the polls, but later, citing security concerns, he asked the election commission to stage the polls on October 8.

The development will not sit well with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as it has already opposed the delay of Punjab polls, while the federal government welcomed the postponement.

President Arif Alvi had given the date of April 30 after orders from the Supreme Court. However, on March 22, postponed the upcoming elections citing security reasons as the major cause behind the change of plan.

Amid the setback, PTI — which had dissolved both assemblies in January for holding early elections — moved the Supreme Court and the case is being heard by a five-member bench, including Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

More to follow...

