time Thursday Mar 30 2023
Pakistan, China to deepen cooperation in meteorological science

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

In a major development, time-tested friends Pakistan and China have agreed to strengthen cooperation in meteorological science and technology.

The development came during a meeting of meteorological officers and experts from China and Pakistan held in Beijing last week.

Both sides reviewed the cooperation in the field of meteorological science and technology, and consulted on topics like early warning supporting system, operational capacity building, and training, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

During the meeting, China Meteorological Administration (CMA) Deputy Administrator Zhang Zuqiang said that Beijing looks forward to promoting the construction of cloud-based early warning supporting system with Pakistan.

“Pakistan will continue to support CMA in international meteorological governance,” said Mahr Sahibzad Khan, Director General of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and permanent representative of Pakistan with the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). "Pakistan is grateful for CMA’s technical support when Pakistan was hit by severe floods last year."

Mahr Sahibzad Khan and the Pakistani delegation also visited relevant agencies under CMA to learn about the progress of the cloud-based early warning support system in Pakistan and discussed customized plans for Pakistan. “PMD and CMA will strengthen cooperation in monitoring, forecasting, hydrology and communication, and research & training,” he said.

China and Pakistan are important members of WMO Regional Association II. Bilateral cooperation between the two countries is of vital significance for meteorological development in Asia.

