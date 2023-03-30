Yeeun from K-pop group CLC discusses her solo debut

She also spoke about her making her solo debut with the track 'Strange Way To Love'

K-pop group CLC’s Yeeun discussed her stage presence and solo debut in an interview with Dazed Korea. She participated in the magazine’s 2023 special edition issue.

The singer was asked about her incredible stage presence and how she has consistently given stunning performances since debuting eight years ago: “I think half of it comes from my genes—I don’t get shy or embarrassed easily on stage—and the other half comes from the courage I’ve developed through practice over the years.”

She also spoke about her making her solo debut with the track Strange Way To Love for which she co-wrote the lyrics: “I wrote down some of the emotions I wanted to convey to my beloved fans.”

Besides the interview, the singer looked stunning in the bold new looks which were combined with a colourful twist.