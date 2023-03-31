 
menu menu menu
world
time Friday Mar 31 2023
By
AFP

Woman found alive from tomb in Brazil

By
AFP

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

The tomb of Rabbi Shalom Imanuel Muyal, who died of yellow fever in 1910, lays at Saint John the Baptist Cemetery in Manaus, Friday, June 20, 2014. —AP/file
The tomb of Rabbi Shalom Imanuel Muyal, who died of yellow fever in 1910, lays at Saint John the Baptist Cemetery in Manaus, Friday, June 20, 2014. —AP/file 
  • Woman after surviving around 10 hours inside the narrow tomb.
  • Ccemetery workers noticed blood stains on freshly sealed tomb.
  • Victim remains in hospital, but is in “improving condition”: reports.

RIO DE JANEIRO: A 36-year-old woman was found sealed alive inside a mausoleum wall at a cemetery in Brazil, after surviving around 10 hours inside the narrow tomb, police told AFP Thursday.

The woman was rescued after employees at a municipal cemetery noticed blood stains around a freshly sealed tomb closure Tuesday and called emergency services said police in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.

“Police heard someone inside calling for help, broke the brick wall and removed a woman, who had injuries on her head and arms,” they said in a statement. They said the victim appeared to have been placed alive Monday night inside a wall holding dozens of above-ground tombs—a space-saving interment method—at the cemetery in the city of Visconde do Rio Branco, population 43,000.

Investigators said the woman had been the target of a revenge attack by a gang after a cache of drugs and guns they hid at her house went missing. She told police two masked men had raided her house, attacking her and her husband, who managed to escape. The victim remains in the hospital, but is in “improving condition,” news cite G1 reported. Police said they were searching for two suspects, ages 20 and 22.

More From World:

New York grand jury votes to indict Trump: US media

New York grand jury votes to indict Trump: US media
White House condemns arrest of WSJ journalist in Russia

White House condemns arrest of WSJ journalist in Russia
Hundreds rally in Tennessee to demand stricter gun laws after school shooting

Hundreds rally in Tennessee to demand stricter gun laws after school shooting
Russia detains US journalist on espionage claims

Russia detains US journalist on espionage claims
At least 8 killed after scores plunge into temple stepwell in India

At least 8 killed after scores plunge into temple stepwell in India
Train derailment in Minnesota leads to evacuation of hundreds of residents

Train derailment in Minnesota leads to evacuation of hundreds of residents
US President Joe Biden not inviting Israeli PM anytime soon

US President Joe Biden not inviting Israeli PM anytime soon
Casualties reported as two US Army Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

Casualties reported as two US Army Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
Audrey Hale was trained before Nashville shooting

Audrey Hale was trained before Nashville shooting
Taiwan's Tsai Ing Wen visits US angering China

Taiwan's Tsai Ing Wen visits US angering China
Here are the victims of Nashville shooting

Here are the victims of Nashville shooting
New Scottish leader Humza Yousaf appoints women-dominated cabinet

New Scottish leader Humza Yousaf appoints women-dominated cabinet