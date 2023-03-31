 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Mar 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are a ‘fairytale gone wrong’

By
Web Desk

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have inspired a lot of sympathy from an expert who believes the couple’s marriage is like a “fairytale gone wrong.”

Succession star Brian Cox. Issued these claims and warnings, just recently.

His thoughts were shared with The Radio Times, and include an admission where Brain claimed, “I actually have enormous sympathy for them.”

“They're the product of an institution which is moribund and shouldn't exist any more. But that's a difficult situation where she comes from, and it's understandable that she sees something – and it does look like a fairy tale.”

“But it was a fairy tale that went horribly wrong,” he also added before concluding.

These claims have come shortly after the expert warned that Meghan “knew what she was getting into” when she married Prince Harry.

Especially since “You can’t go into a system where somebody’s already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off.” 

More From Entertainment:

Pregnant Rihanna surprises onlookers as she steps out with her son in L. A

Pregnant Rihanna surprises onlookers as she steps out with her son in L. A
Taylor Swift to receive Key to city of Arlington, Texas ahead of Eras Tour stop

Taylor Swift to receive Key to city of Arlington, Texas ahead of Eras Tour stop
Documentary on Carl Sagan in the works at National Geographic

Documentary on Carl Sagan in the works at National Geographic
King Charles Coronation heralds new era for British Army

King Charles Coronation heralds new era for British Army
Russell Crowe reveals his beloved family dog died after ‘being hit by truck’

Russell Crowe reveals his beloved family dog died after ‘being hit by truck’
King Charles to commemorate victims of Allied bombings in Hamburg

King Charles to commemorate victims of Allied bombings in Hamburg
Video: Prince Harry's video of Archie on walk with family dog, Lilibet

Video: Prince Harry's video of Archie on walk with family dog, Lilibet
King Charles warns Europe security under threat

King Charles warns Europe security under threat
Singer Brian 'Brizz' Gillis dies at 47

Singer Brian 'Brizz' Gillis dies at 47
Gwyneth Paltrow on ski collision trial verdict: 'I am pleased with the outcome'

Gwyneth Paltrow on ski collision trial verdict: 'I am pleased with the outcome'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle worked one hour a week for Archewell Foundation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle worked one hour a week for Archewell Foundation

Queen Consort Camilla to break royal tradition to appease William: report

Queen Consort Camilla to break royal tradition to appease William: report