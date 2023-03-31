Kyra Sedgwick reveals she was ‘paid quite less’ than her husband Kevin Bacon

Kyra Sedgwick has recently reflected on gender pay gap in Hollywood.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, Kyra discusses about directing her new movie Space Oddity, which stars her husband, Kevin Bacon.

The Emmy-winning actress recalled when Kevin “got paid a lot more” than her for projects.

“I mean, let's face it, pay inequality is real,” said the 57-year-old.

Kyra continued, “It wasn’t until her hit TNT series The Closer that I actually started to somewhat match my husband’s paydays.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kevin and Kyra talked about raising two children at the time especially if the “other one was busy working”.

“If Kevin was working, I was a single parent. If I was working... Even if it's just all day with the kids, you're a single parent. I think that's kind of hard,” explained Kyra.

Kyra added, “I think we've always been each biggest support and fan, so I don't think there's a resentment that grows when the other person's [working] ... because we're like, ‘Oh, thank God one of us is working’.”