Friday Mar 31 2023
Miranda Kerr believes motherhood is ‘incredibly rewarding experience’ of her life

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

Miranda Kerr has recently shared her thoughts on motherhood as she reflects on turning 40 at the KORA Organics product launch.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the Australian model said, “Becoming a mother to my three beautiful healthy boys is really the most incredibly rewarding experience of my life.”

Elaborating on her experience, Kerr stated, “I remember when I was pregnant with Flynn, I was quite nervous about bringing this little life into the world. And I feel like that's normal for a first-time mom to have those nerves — but with Hart and Miles, I've felt a lot more relaxed and empowered.”

Talking about challenges of motherhood, Kerr confessed, “Being a mom has its challenges for sure, you know, not all days are so easy, but I really try my best to be patient and kind and nurturing.”

Sharing life lesson of being a mother, Kerr added, “I'm so much more capable of more than I actually thought I was capable of.”

“More love, more patience, more resilience. And I just learn so much from them every day,” she added.

