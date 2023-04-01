 
Saturday Apr 01 2023
Disney's fan-favourite 'Lilo & Stitch' finds its Lilo for upcoming live-action

Disney has finally found its Lili for its upcoming live-action of its cult 2002 animated movie, Lilo & Stitch, sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The remake is set to cast newcomer Maia Kealoha as the young protagonist Lilo. Kealoha joins the previously announced Zach Galifiankis, as Knight Edge Media first reported.

However, there has been no public confirmation on who Galifiankis is playing.

Moreover, speculations seem to point to Kealoha as she follows Executive Producer Ryan Halprin and he follows her back.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell With Shoes On) has been recruited to direct the project. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright is set to pen the script while Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will serve as producers, having previously worked on the 2019 remake of Aladdin.

Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois wrote and directed the original feature that, while not an initial hit, developed a loyal fan base that has only grown over the ensuing years.

Based on the 2002 animated feature, Lilo & Stitch revolves around Lilo Pelekai, a young Hawaiian girl who is raised by her 19-old-year sister Nani.

Lili often finds herself struggling to fit in with her fellow peers. However, she seems to find a kindred spirit when a dog-like alien named Stitch crash-lands on Earth.

The two form a quick bond with one another, and Lilo is determined to protect Stitch from other aliens seeking to harm him. Meanwhile, Lilo and Nani must deal with the constantly hovering social services.

Since its release, the movie has received three additional sequels and a two-season long television series.

