Prince George likely to make history at King Charles coronation

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest son Prince George will likely make history and break with tradition if he is to play an active role in King Charles coronation.



Expert Dr George Gross, who is visiting research fellow in Theology at King’s College London, told Express UK, “It's not new the concept of children being present at the service, when the current monarch was Prince Charles as opposed to King Charles, he was there and so too was the late Queen, and indeed her father, they were all present at coronations as young people. So it's not unusual.

"There's no formal role for them, as typically family members and children would be in the royal box."

However, he said, "It would be a break with tradition if he [Prince George] had an active role."

The expert’s remarks came days after reports that George, who is second in line to British throne, will play an active role in his grandfather King Charles coronation in May.

King Charles coronation will take place on May 6.