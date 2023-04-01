Prince Harry’s inflicted too much hurt’ for catharsis

File Footage

Prince Harry is currently standing accused of taking aim at another, for the sake of his own catharsis.



Royal author Sally Bedell Smith issued these warnings about the myriad of people Prince Harry has hurt.

Her admissions were shared on The Royal Report podcast.

There, she addressed her feelings about the Duke’s personal revelations, and claimed, “Well, I wish he hadn't. I really do.”

“Even though he was getting it out and having some kind of catharsis through that I think in the process he inflicted a lot of hurt on the people who loved him.”

“There was a really interesting piece that Patty Davis wrote about in her memoir, in which she was very tough.”

“She was the daughter of Ronald and Nancy Reagan, and she was very, very tough on them and she wrote in this essay [saying] that she later lived to regret it, and she wondered if Harry might feel the same way because...he said very hurtful things.”