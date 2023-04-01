 
time Saturday Apr 01 2023
King Charles believes Prince Harry’s ‘grievances are petty’

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry’s grievances with King Charles are ‘petty’, especially in the eyes of the monarch.

Royal commentator and expert Kinsey Schofield issued these revelations.

She believe King Charles refused to meet his son Prince Harry for one simple reason.

She was quoted telling Fox News, “The king’s diary is typically built months in advance. But the idea that the king had this time off and chose not to engage with his son tells me that Charles does not trust his boy.”

“He does not want any drama before the coronation, and he clearly thinks Harry’s grievances are petty.”

“If Harry and Meghan attend the king’s coronation, they should bring their parkas because things are going to be ice cold.”

