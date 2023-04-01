Keanu Reeves is superfan of THIS band

Keanu Reeves revealed that the Canadian pop group Alvvays is currently his favourite band.

Speaking to NME, the John Wick: Chapter 4 actor gushed over the indie group but admitted he has yet to buy their latest album.

"I don't have their new record. The actor added, that I bought it digitally but don't have it on vinyl," the actor added.

Joking that 'Blue Rev' is his "favourite album to be," he said, "Can I say that? Because I love that band."

The Matrix star voiced fondness for the group, explaining why they are the best, "I like me a good pop song, and I like me a kind of inventiveness in it. And I think the lead singer [Molly Rankin], she's great…And I love the textures in it. I mean, I love bass guitar and drums, and I like their energy.

Alvvays was founded in 2011 and included Rankin (vocals and guitar), Kerri MacLellan (keyboards), Alec O'Hanley (guitars), Abbey Blackwell (bass), and Sheridan Riley (drums).

The band's debut album broke the US college charts in 2014.