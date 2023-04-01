Donald Trump's son celebrates capitol rioter QAnon Shaman’s release

Donald John Trump Jr (right) and capitol rioter QAnon Shaman. — Reuters/File

Donald Trump Jr, the son of former US president Donald Trump, has celebrated the early release of capitol rioter Jacob Chansley aja QAnon Shaman.

A reintegration programme has accepted QAnon Shaman, who was sentenced to one of the longest terms ever given to a rioter at the US Capitol after he was released early from federal prison.

Chansley, 35, was found guilty of obstructing an official investigation in November 2021.

He was given a 41-month prison term. Chansley, though, has reportedly been transferred to a residential reentry management centre in Phoenix, where he is from, and is scheduled to be released on May 25 according to prison records.

According to Albert Watkins, Chansley was represented by him during his plea and sentencing, and part of the reason for Chansley's early release was due to his good behaviour while he was inside.

"Mr Chansley can now move forward with his life. For that I applaud the BOP," Watkins told NPR in a statement.

According to Watkins, the US Bureau of Prisons allowed the release of Chansley from custody in a way that was consistent with its current protocols, some of which are complex, reported NPR.

In a tweet, Trump Jr said: "It’s about time! After being sentenced to almost 3 years in prison for non violent offenses the Qanon Shaman has been released, 14 months early, just weeks after @TuckerCarlson aired exculpatory January 6th video that his defense attorneys claim they never saw."

"Now we need accountability for those who withheld the evidence to further their false narrative!"

QAnon Shaman gained notoriety for the attack on the Capitol on January 6 after baring his chest and storming in while wearing a fur headpiece with horns. Chansley was one of the first 30 rioters to break inside the government facility, according to the Justice Department.

The Justice Department claimed that inside, he sat in the chair that then-vice president Mike Pence had occupied an hour earlier and snapped selfies on the Senate floor's dais.

When a police officer asked him to leave, Chansley refused and called Pence a "traitor." He later left a note on the dais that read "It's Only A Matter of Time. Justice Is Coming!"

A few days later, QAnon Shaman was taken into custody and charged with six offences, two of which were felonies. In the end, he reached an agreement with the government and admitted guilt on one count of obstructing an official proceeding.