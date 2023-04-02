Use ChatGPT on WhatsApp: A guide for you

ChatGPT logo (left) and WhatsApp logo can be seen in this illustration. — AFP/Reuters/File

OpenAI's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT has become a buzzword which drew attention from all over the world for its amazing human-like skill to respond to complex questions including passing professional exams.

These days AI can be found everywhere, from our Facebook feed to news searches and Apple wristwatches. People have heard a lot about ChatGPT but fewer know how to use it.

People have also been wondering whether ChatGPT can be used on WhatsApp. Here we will tell you how to use the AI chatbot for your WhatsApp messenger.

ChatGPT on WhatsApp by Jinni

WhatApp bot powered by ChatGPT, Jinni has been integrated to the messaging app and the first thing you need to do is go on the official website of Jinni and click on the launch WhatsApp button. Your WhatsApp will automatically open.

Secondly, when WhatsApp opens the Jinni chat screen will open and what you have to do is type hello and it will respond promptly. This way you can talk to the bot and ask whatever questions you have. Welcome to the ChatGPT.

However, the services is paid and offers seven days of a free trial. It can be purchased for $5.99/month.

ChatGPT on WhatsApp by Shmooz AI

You can also use ChatGPT on WhatsApp by using Shmooz AI.

First, you need to visit the official website of Shmooz and click on the option Start Shmoozing which will direct you to your WhatsApp. Then click on continue to chat, the chat screen will open. In the chat bar, the message will be already typed by the system which will promptly respond to you.

Keep in mind that this is also paid and allows you to send only five messages. After that, will ask you to subscribe to the premium which costs $9.99 monthly with unlimited access.

Other ChatGPT WhatsApp platforms

Apart from the aforementioned bots, there are some below that you can try, however, since in high demand, they can give a slow response and also go offline sometimes.

1. MobileGPT: It is another platform in which you can access to ChatGPT in your WhatsApp. It also generates images for you other than responses.

2. WhatGPT: This chatbot also offers you an option to transcribe your audio text into text. It also summarises YouTube videos and generates images created by AI.

By using these chatbots you can use ChatGPT in WhatsApp without any problem. If any problem occurs you need to visit the website of that chatbot and see if they have issued an update regarding the problem. Other than that premium subscription will allow you to benefit from it without any hindrance.