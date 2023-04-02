Ivanka Trump pained by Donald Trump's indictment

Ivanka Trump (left) and Donald Trump can be seen in this picture. — Instagram/Ivankatrump/File

Ivanka Trump joined the number of people expressing anger over her father Donald Trump's indictment.

Trump has become the history's first ever US president — incumbent or former — to be charged with a criminal act. Though the indictment has not been made public, it would be known during the first appearance when he will be arraigned.

White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump leads a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board in the East Room at the White House in Washington, US.— Reuters/File

Ivanka noted in her Instagram story that she loves her father and the country. "Today I am pained for both", she noted.

"I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern", added Ivanka.

Screen capture is taken from Instagram of Ivanka Trump. — @Invankatrump

Trump has been denying all the criminal charges against him claiming that he is "the most innocent man in the history of the US".

He also alleged the opponents of a "witch hunt" against him, criticising the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for persecuting him on the directions of President Biden.

The former president also alleged Bragg of being "hand-picked by George Soros."

Why was Donald Trump indicted?

Trump is allegedly involved in paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels, making him the first ex-president to face criminal charges.

However, the exact charges are not yet known as the indictment is currently under seal.

Former president Donald Trump (left) and an adult film star Stormy Daniels. — AFP/File

According to CNN, the charges against former president Trump could include more than 30 counts related to business fraud.

Trump denied any wrongdoing and has insisted that he is "completely innocent" of all charges. He also vowed not to drop out of the 2024 presidential race despite facing criminal charges, accusing District Attorney Bragg of engaging in "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."

The former president also appealed to his supporters to donate money for his legal defence, raising over $2 million since making the plea.

The hush money in question was paid to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, to keep silent about an alleged sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006.

Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has said that he coordinated the payments to Daniels and another woman, Karen McDougal, who claimed to have had a sexual relationship with Trump.

The former president initially denied any knowledge of the payment to Daniels but later acknowledged reimbursing Cohen for it.

Daniels' lawyer, Clark Brewster, emphasised that no one is above the law, and Cohen, who pleaded guilty to a campaign-finance violation in 2018, stood by his testimony and evidence provided to prosecutors.