Monday Apr 03 2023
Australia will abolish monarchy and King Charles as head of state, warns top diplomat

Monday Apr 03, 2023

King Charles, who will be crowned on May 6, has been issued another stern warning ahead of his coronation.

Australia’s new high commissioner to London Stephen Smith has warned that King Charles will ‘inevitably’ be axed as Australia's head of state.

According to Mirror UK, Stephen Smith, who recently moved to UK, has warned it is "inevitable" that Australia will abolish the monarchy and King Charles as head of state.

The diplomat told the Times, per Mirror UK, "My personal view is it’s inevitable. But how that’s progressed is entirely a matter for the Australian government of the day."

He further said, "There is a lot of affection and respect for the monarchy in Australia. That affection and respect hasn’t gone away because of Australia contemplating from time to time what it should do about its constitutional arrangements.”

King Charles is head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms including Australia, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Stephen Smith remarks came two months after Australian central bank announced King Charles will not feature on the new $5 note in February.

