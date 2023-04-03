 
Monday Apr 03 2023
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner takes baby Aire to True Thompson's 5th birthday bash, pics

Web Desk

Monday Apr 03, 2023

Kylie Jenner has treated fans with yet another sweet glimpse of her son baby Aire Webster, as she attended an early fifth birthday party for Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson.

Over the weekend, the Kardashians diva, 25, turned to her TikTok and shared a cute video clip with her baby boy, whom she welcomed with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

In the video, 1-year-old Aire looked adorable in a brown shirt with various cartoon characters emblazoned on it, paired with stylish camo cargo pants.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner flashed a second clip of her holding her baby boy as they walked inside.

Jenner also included plenty of videos featuring her and Scott’s 5-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

“Get ready with me, we’re going to True’s birthday party!” Jenner began in the video.

“I love you!” Jenner told her niece, while True – who turns 5 on April 12 – replied back, “I love you!”

On Friday, Jenner posted a TikTok video featuring her little boy while promoting her new Kylie Cosmetic eye makeup products.

"There's baby noises in the background. Sorry, this is why I don't get on TikTok much," she joked.

