entertainment
Tuesday Apr 04 2023
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are ‘still hanging out’ after Oscars Party

Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

It seems like things are not over between Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio after they were seen hanging out at the Oscars party last month.

According to a source that told Entertainment Tonight, the pair still spends time together whenever their busy schedules allow.

“Gigi and Leo still hang out and talk when it works with their timing,” the source told the outlet. “They both enjoy each other’s company and have fun together when their busy schedules permit.”

Moreover, the supermodel’s famous family is also supportive of their romance. The insider shared that her mom, Yolanda, and her supermodel sister, Bella, are supportive of her dating life and the choices she’s making.

“Yolanda and Bella know Gigi is capable of making her own healthy decisions and they’re supportive of her,” the source added. “Gigi’s main priority is her baby girl. Her daughter is always top of mind and at the forefront of everything in her life.”

Hadid shares two-year-old daughter with on-and-off again ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik. The pair broke up in October 2021 when their daughter had just turned one.

Meanwhile, DiCaprio was also freshly single at the time as he came out of a four-year long relationship with Camilla Morrone.

After their initial fling, reports were swirling that the two have separated. While the two have been seen on several outings together in the past few months, despite a source telling ET that Gigi, 27, and Leo, 48, are not involved romantically. They were also spotted last month at the Oscars party.

“Gigi and Leo were with each other all night at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva’s annual Oscars party at a private home in Bel Air, California, last night,” the source said. “They stayed with each other in an indoor tented area near Tobey Maguire. They weren’t showing PDA, but they stayed close to one another and were having fun.”

