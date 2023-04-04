 
time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
Kate Middleton sincere wish for Lilibet surfaces online, video goes viral

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s sweet message for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet has resurfaced online and the video of it has gone viral on social media.

In a throwback video from June 2021, shared on TikTok, the Princess of Wales was asked, “Your Royal Highness, do you have any wishes for your new niece, Lilibet?"

To which, Kate Middleton replied, “Oh, I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her because we haven't yet, met her yet, so hopefully that will be soon."

The journalist also asked “Have you FaceTimed her yet?"

The Princess of Wales replied “No, I haven't. No.”

Kate Middleton was asked for comments nearly a week after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the birth of their daughter.

The video has received over two million views and thousands of hearts within three days after it was uploaded on TikTok.



