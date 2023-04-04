Hush money case against Donald Trump: Who is Stormy Daniels?

Former US president Donald Trump (left) and adult film actress Stormy Daniels. — AFP/File

Former US president Donald Trump turned himself in for a historic New York court hearing held amid tight security as he is set to become the first American president in history to face criminal charges.

Trump was indicted last week by a grand jury in the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, an elected Democrat.

The charges revolve around the investigation of $130,000 paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels just days before Trump’s election win.

Trump’s former lawyer and aide Michael Cohen, who has since turned against his ex-boss, says he arranged the payment to Daniels in exchange for her silence about a tryst she says she had with Trump in 2006.

Trump, whose third wife Melania had recently given birth at the time, denies the affair.

Legal experts have suggested that if not properly accounted for, the payment could result in charges for falsifying business records, possibly for the purpose of covering up a campaign finance violation.

Who is Stormy Daniels?

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is 44 years old and from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She has been a well-known personality for more than two decades in the adult film business, appearing in and directing numerous videos.

Daniels has said she was introduced to Trump in July 2006 at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. She said he invited her to dinner and they dined at his hotel suite, where he showed her a copy of a golf magazine with his picture on the cover.

"And I was like, 'Someone should take that magazine and spank you with it,'" Daniels told the CBS program "60 Minutes" in 2018.

"So he turned around and pulled his pants down a little — you know had underwear on and stuff — and I just gave him a couple of swats," Daniels said.

She said Trump asked her about herself and whether she would like to appear on his TV show "Celebrity Apprentice."

"He was like, 'Wow, you — you are special. You remind me of my daughter.' You know, he was like, 'You're smart and beautiful, and a woman to be reckoned with, and I like you. I like you,'" Daniels said.

She said she excused herself at one point to use the bathroom and when she returned Trump was "perched" on the edge of the bed.

"I realised exactly what I'd gotten myself into. And I was like, 'Ugh, here we go," Daniels told "60 Minutes." "And I just felt like maybe ... I had it coming for making a bad decision for going to someone's room alone."

She said the two had consensual sex.

Daniels said Trump made telephone calls to her over the following year and she met him again at his request in July 2007 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles to discuss her possible appearance on "Celebrity Apprentice."

Daniels said he wanted to have sex again at the hotel but she declined. She said Trump called her a month later to tell her he had not been able to get her booked on "Celebrity Apprentice."