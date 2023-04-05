 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Camilla Luddington and Chris Carmack weigh in on their chemistry in 'Grey's Anatomy'

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Camilla Luddington and Chris Carmack weigh in on their chemistry in Greys Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy actors Camilla Luddington and Chris Carmack opened up on the future of their characters together.

On Sunday, April 2, Camilla Luddington and Chris Carmack talked about the possibility of the budding romance between their characters, Jo Wilson and Atticus "Link", at the Grey's Anatomy PaleyFest event.

Ludington, who plays Jo, told the reporters at the event, "It gets messier between them, like insanely," as per PEOPLE.

"Things get complicated in their personal and family lives and it kind of makes the straight trajectory of their romance not so straight," Carmack, who plays Link, added.

Ludington chimed in, "Or their friendship!" She added that the relationship between the friends is now "really complicated" and the pals are "testing our friendship, but I don't think testing our romance really. Maybe?"

"There's nothing to test at the moment. They've decided to, you know, there going to be friends, but you know, it's hard, that's hard," Carmack, 42, revealed.

The O.C. alum added that the pair living together while having "massive feelings for each other" could lead to trouble, as he jokingly asked, "What could go wrong?"

More From Entertainment:

'We Live In Time' starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield rolls camera

'We Live In Time' starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield rolls camera
Donald Trump arrest: Chris Rock calls lawmakers 'stupid'

Donald Trump arrest: Chris Rock calls lawmakers 'stupid'
'Barbie' trailer starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is finally here: Watch

'Barbie' trailer starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is finally here: Watch
London theatres mull 'phone ban' after James Norton leak

London theatres mull 'phone ban' after James Norton leak
Legendary moves to produce 'Street Fighter' film, series

Legendary moves to produce 'Street Fighter' film, series
Darth Vader inspired Bowser voice: Jack Black

Darth Vader inspired Bowser voice: Jack Black
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to receive Met Gala invite: PR expert video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to receive Met Gala invite: PR expert
Taemin from SHINee posts letter following military discharge

Taemin from SHINee posts letter following military discharge
Prince Harry ‘fears’ Meghan Markle’s ‘power’ over him, claims expert video

Prince Harry ‘fears’ Meghan Markle’s ‘power’ over him, claims expert
BTS’ Jimin reveals his father’s reaction to his solo album

BTS’ Jimin reveals his father’s reaction to his solo album
'Blue Beetle' different from other superheroes: Xolo Maridueña

'Blue Beetle' different from other superheroes: Xolo Maridueña

'Thor' director helps out 'Guardians' filmmaker on 'Vol. 3'

'Thor' director helps out 'Guardians' filmmaker on 'Vol. 3'