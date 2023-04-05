 
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Trump says can't believe it happened in US

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Former US President Donald Trump. AFP/File
PALM BEACH: Former US President Donald Trump expressed disbelief and outrage over his indictment.

Addressing his supporters at his Florida estate, he spoke about the hush money payments made to a porn star and stated that he never thought something like this could happen in America.

"I never thought anything like this could happen in America -- never thought it could happen," he said.

He went on to claim that the only crime he committed was to defend the nation fearlessly from those who seek to destroy it. Trump also said that the indictment was an insult to the country.

