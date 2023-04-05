Where was Melania Trump during Donald Trump's speech after arrest?

Former US president Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump walk from the Marine One helicopter back to the White House after travelling to Fort McHenry in Baltimore for Memorial Day holiday commemorations from Washington, US, May 25, 2020. — Reuters

Melania Trump was nowhere to be seen during Donald Trump's first speech since being arrested at Mar-a-Lago, during which he blasted the New York prosecutor and judge who presided over his indictment, Daily Mail reported.

Only three of Trump's children — including Don Jr, Eric and Tiffany — were present with him in his support while Barron and Ivanka were not seen by his side.

Ivanka, who played an important role in her father's political career, backed off from the new chapter of his life. However, she recently issued a statement over Trump's indictment, saying she loves her father and the country and she is "pained for both".



However, Melania's absence was felt intensely as she was recently seen at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday. She was by Trump's side hours after his indictment was announced. The couple also dined with their friends at Mar-a-Lago.

Yet she was nowhere to be seen on Tuesday.

'Melania doesn't want to hear about hush money'

There are theories that Melania was absent due to the nature of the indictment and her connection with allegations that she was cheated on by her husband and Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal.

A source told PEOPLE ahead of the indictment that Melania "is leading her own life and still feels happy at Mar-a-Lago but remains angry and doesn't want to hear" about the hush money case.

"They weren't expecting [the indictment], but Melania will support him. That's what she does. They are a family," an insider told the magazine.



One of the sources said that she was focusing on their teenage son Barron.

"She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends," said an insider.

Donald Trump in his speech at Mar-a-Lago — his beachfront mansion in southern Florida — on Tuesday criticised Judge Juan Merchan's family and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, calling him a "criminal".

Trump slammed the opposition in front of an audience of several hundred donors, political allies and other supporters even though he was warned of using his words carefully.