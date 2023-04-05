 
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
Simon Cowell says wedding preparations to Lauren Silverman are 'easy'

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Simon Cowell said in a recent interview that his wedding preparations to  Lauren Silverman, are "easy."

On Tuesday, April 4, Simon Cowell spoke to PEOPLE on America's Got Talent season 18 red carpet in Los Angeles and said that he has found organising his wedding to partner Lauren Silverman "easy."

The music judge added with a laugh, "Is that unusual?"

"It depends on how big or small you make it," he continued. "Don't forget, we've known each other a long time, so trust me, this is not gonna be a thousand people turning up or whatever. It's easy."

In a previous interview, Cowell had told the British newspaper The Sun, "I am planning it all, otherwise I know what will happen — there will be 600 people and it'll get out of control, like my 50th birthday party. No one knows when it's going to be — that'll be a surprise, even for Lauren."

Simon, 63, and Lauren, 45, got engaged on Christmas Eve 2021 in Barbados.

