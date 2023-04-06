Brooke Shields recalls romance with 'less chivalrous' John F. Kennedy Jr.

Brooke Shields recalled her first and only date with the American actor John F. Kennedy Jr.

During her appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday to promote her new Hulu documentary, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, the actress reflected back on her very brief romance with the eldest son of John F. Kennedy and Jackie Onassis.

"I was so madly in love with him since the time I was three. My mom would say, 'That's the boy you're going to marry,'" Shields said of the former US president's son, who was often referred to as John-John by the media until before his death in 1999.

As explained by the model, she got to spend time with her childhood crush in the 1980s when Shields and her mom traveled to Aspen, Colorado, for a wedding, where the Kennedys were enjoying a skiing vacation.

Shields revealed that she tried to impress Kennedy by showing off her skills on the slopes, despite having "never skied before in my life."

However, she caught his attention and he asked her out to spend an evening with the close-knit family at a local bar.

She recalled that "everyone was just drinking at the bar and there were bar fights."

"He was like, 'Do you want to get out of here?' And I was like, 'Uh, yeah, I do want to get out of here, John Kennedy,'" Shields said.

After their "real date," Shields chose to turn down Kennedy's advances "because I kind of loved him too much."

The Endless Love actress went further to explain her first kiss with the actor, which the she described as "the best kiss I've ever had in my life," Shields added that she "froze" up when the possibility of second base was floated.

She explained: "I was like, 'Oh my God, you're falling in love and if you sleep with him, he may not talk to you again and you can't handle that.'"

"I wasn't playing a game, I really was just so afraid of being really hurt because if I slept with him I would have given him my entire universe, my heart, my everything."

Shields revealed that after rejecting Kennedy's advances she had to make her way back to chalet on her own, as the actress was left by him.

"I had to get a cab home, which was a little less chivalrous, in my opinion," she said.