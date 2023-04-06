Chris Evans gushes over 'Red One' co-star Dwayne Johnson: 'He's incredible'

 
Chris Evans gushed over co-star Dwayne Johnson, as he talked about his experience working with him on their upcoming film.

Evans, who is starring in forth coming Christmas movie Red One, alongside Johnson, opened up about what made him choose the Christmas action-comedy, before showering Johnson with praises and talking about the overall working experience.

The prospect of a holiday film and Johnson's involvement in it, made the project more enticing for Evans.

During his recent conversation at a panel at Chicago's C2E2 expo (via ComicBook.com), the actor revealed, "I've been in this industry for too long, but I've never seen a Christmas movie come across my lap. It's never been on my radar. They happen. They're occasional. But it's never been something that's come my way. So the fact that this one popped up, I was like 'I can't say no to this. I just can't.' And Dwayne is just unbelievable."

The Before We Go actor went further and praised fellow-actor saying, "He's such a nice guy. He's incredible at what he does actually, he's so funny. He's really charming and really knows. What [he] knows, he's great at it and does it really, really well."

"And Jake Kasdan, the director, is just fantastic and the script is really funny. I just was like, I gotta take this opportunity. And it was fantastic. It was one of the best working experiences I ever had" added Evans.

Red One, which also stars Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Liu, J.K. Simmons, Kristofer Hivju, and Bonnie Hunt. 

The filming has been wrapped as announced by Johnson on his social media, with the movie eyeing a late 2023 release.

