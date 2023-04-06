 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
By
Web Desk

New rules mean Harry, Prince Andrew will have no place on balcony at coronation

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

New rules mean Harry, Prince Andrew will have no place on balcony at coronation

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will have no place on the historic balcony after the coronation of King Charles, according to a British newspaper.

The King is choosing to be surrounded only by the working royals who have dedicated their lives to public service,  Mirror reported citing detailed plans.

The monarch is expected to share the historic balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace after the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey only with a selected few members of his family. 

The Mirror reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as their three children and working royals will be the only ones to join King Charles and Queen Camilla at the London palace on May 6.

The appearance will see the King and Queen make their first appearance on the balcony since the accession to the throne of the monarch.

A source with knowledge of the plans told the publication: “The King has been very clear who he wants to represent the monarchy.

“There is little room for sentiment, this is a State occasion, not a family occasion and it is right that only the working members of the family are there at the big public moment.”


More From Entertainment:

Biden accepts King Charles invitation after backlash

Biden accepts King Charles invitation after backlash

Chris Evans gushes over 'Red One' co-star Dwayne Johnson: 'He's incredible'

Chris Evans gushes over 'Red One' co-star Dwayne Johnson: 'He's incredible'
Meghan Markle's always had money on her mind says expert

Meghan Markle's always had money on her mind says expert

King Charles accused of disrespecting late Queen Elizabeth

King Charles accused of disrespecting late Queen Elizabeth

Are Tom Brady, Reese Witherspoon actually dating?: details inside

Are Tom Brady, Reese Witherspoon actually dating?: details inside
Brooke Shields recalls romance with 'less chivalrous' John F. Kennedy Jr.

Brooke Shields recalls romance with 'less chivalrous' John F. Kennedy Jr.
Simon Cowell says wedding preparations to Lauren Silverman are 'easy'

Simon Cowell says wedding preparations to Lauren Silverman are 'easy'
Eva Mendes recalls meeting husband Ryan Gosling for the first time on set of a movie

Eva Mendes recalls meeting husband Ryan Gosling for the first time on set of a movie
Russell Crowe faces evil in 'The Pope's Exorcist,' based on real-life priest

Russell Crowe faces evil in 'The Pope's Exorcist,' based on real-life priest
New Johnny Depp movie will open Cannes Film Festival

New Johnny Depp movie will open Cannes Film Festival
Jack Huston and Abbie Cornish to star opposite each other in 'I’m Beginning To See The Light'

Jack Huston and Abbie Cornish to star opposite each other in 'I’m Beginning To See The Light'
Kourtney Kardashian recalls sweet memory of wedding night with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian recalls sweet memory of wedding night with Travis Barker