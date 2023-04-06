New rules mean Harry, Prince Andrew will have no place on balcony at coronation

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will have no place on the historic balcony after the coronation of King Charles, according to a British newspaper.

The King is choosing to be surrounded only by the working royals who have dedicated their lives to public service, Mirror reported citing detailed plans.



The monarch is expected to share the historic balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace after the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey only with a selected few members of his family.

The Mirror reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as their three children and working royals will be the only ones to join King Charles and Queen Camilla at the London palace on May 6.



The appearance will see the King and Queen make their first appearance on the balcony since the accession to the throne of the monarch.



A source with knowledge of the plans told the publication: “The King has been very clear who he wants to represent the monarchy.



“There is little room for sentiment, this is a State occasion, not a family occasion and it is right that only the working members of the family are there at the big public moment.”



