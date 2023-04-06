 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Queen Camilla only one keeping King Charles’ anger at bay

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

File Footage

Queen Camilla has just been hailed for being the 'only one capable' of keeping King Charles' anger in check.

English TV personality, Victoria Johns brought these claims to light.

The TalkTV host shared everything during her interview with Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on This Morning.

As a fan of Queen Camilla, Johns believes the monarch manages to control her husband’s anger outbursts on a regular.

She even went as far as to say, “That's not fair, she keeps a lid on his temper.”

“She made a speech at Gyles Brandreth's birthday and she was absolutely hilarious, I had real belly laughs!” she also added.

At the end of the Day, Johns believes Camilla is “an authentic person. She's not trying to be someone she isn't.”

More From Entertainment:

'Super Mario Bros. Movie' snubs 'DK' composer

'Super Mario Bros. Movie' snubs 'DK' composer
Jisoo from Blackpink drops ‘Flower’ dance performance video

Jisoo from Blackpink drops ‘Flower’ dance performance video
Donald Glover teases 'Star Wars' return

Donald Glover teases 'Star Wars' return
Disney+ reveals new details about BTS’ Suga’s documentary

Disney+ reveals new details about BTS’ Suga’s documentary
Ben Affleck impresses fans after fluent Spanish interview goes viral

Ben Affleck impresses fans after fluent Spanish interview goes viral
Royal family fear Harry, Meghan will make Charles' coronation about themselves video

Royal family fear Harry, Meghan will make Charles' coronation about themselves
Amy Schumer makes shocking revelations about turning down Barbie role

Amy Schumer makes shocking revelations about turning down Barbie role
Jennifer Aniston taking help from A-list Hollywood pals to find her a ‘Mr. Right’ video

Jennifer Aniston taking help from A-list Hollywood pals to find her a ‘Mr. Right’
HBO series ‘Girls’ praised by actor Donald Glover

HBO series ‘Girls’ praised by actor Donald Glover
Jennifer Aniston dishes on her first big splurge with ‘Friends’ money

Jennifer Aniston dishes on her first big splurge with ‘Friends’ money
‘School of Rock’ cast will reunite on 20th anniversary, confirms Jack Black

‘School of Rock’ cast will reunite on 20th anniversary, confirms Jack Black