Queen Camilla only one keeping King Charles’ anger at bay

File Footage

Queen Camilla has just been hailed for being the 'only one capable' of keeping King Charles' anger in check.



English TV personality, Victoria Johns brought these claims to light.

The TalkTV host shared everything during her interview with Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on This Morning.

As a fan of Queen Camilla, Johns believes the monarch manages to control her husband’s anger outbursts on a regular.

She even went as far as to say, “That's not fair, she keeps a lid on his temper.”

“She made a speech at Gyles Brandreth's birthday and she was absolutely hilarious, I had real belly laughs!” she also added.

At the end of the Day, Johns believes Camilla is “an authentic person. She's not trying to be someone she isn't.”