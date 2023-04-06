 
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
Jisoo from Blackpink drops ‘Flower’ dance performance video

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

The singer made her solo debut with the single album Me on March 31st
K-pop group Blackpink’s Jisoo has come out with a dance performance video for her solo lead track Flower. The singer made her solo debut with the single album Me on March 31st.

She released the dance performance video on April 6th and she will also be performing the track for the first time on Inkigayo later this same week. The performance video gives a new look at the choreography which wasn’t very apparent in the official music video.

Jisoo has seen major success since the release of her solo, going on to achieve the highest first-week and first-day sales from a female K-pop artist in Hanteo history. She sold around 1,021,447 copies on the first day of release, breaking the record previously held by her bandmate Lisa with her solo.

