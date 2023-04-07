 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
time Friday Apr 07 2023
By
Web Desk

WATCH: SpaceX launches Intelsat-40E mission with NASA

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

SpaceXs Falcon 9 seconds before its launch on April 7, 2023. — Screengrab/Twitter/@SpaceX
SpaceX's Falcon 9 seconds before its launch on April 7, 2023. — Screengrab/Twitter/@SpaceX

SpaceX's commercial communications satellite Falcon 9 blasted off on Friday into the orbit with a NASA Earth science instrument aboard, reported space.com.

The rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Florida that carried Intelsat 40e satellite toward geostationary transfer orbit.

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster supporting this mission previously launched CRS-26, said SpaceX.

The launch occurred Friday is SpaceX's 23rd of the year, and the Falcon 9's touchdown was the company's 184th orbital rocket landing overall, according to SpaceX.

The booster successfully landed on the "A Shortfall of Gravitas" drone ship within nine minutes.

Intelsat was deployed on the upper stage of the rocket after 32.5 minutes after the launch.

Intelsat-40E is a modern geostationary satellite which aims to give access to the company and its customers all across North and Central America.

The geostationary satellite — carried by rocket — is developed by Maxar Technologies which also hosts NASA’s Tropospheric Emissions Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) as a payload.

The satellite will be stationed in a geostationary orbit — 22,000 miles above the Earth — performing its tasks as other geostationary satellites do.

Additionally, it will also be capturing aerial photos on an hourly basis of air pollution over North America.

Those spacecrafts positioned in geostationary orbit over Earth appear in a fixed position while low Earth orbiting objects see the completion of 16 rounds every 24 hours.

In a press briefing on April 5, Karen St Germain, Earth Science Division director at NASA's headquarters said: "We have several other missions that make observations of atmospheric constituents and atmospheric composition."

"The real unique difference here with TEMPO is going to be that geostationary look", Karen told journalists adding that “it will also provide much higher resolution data than other missions.”

TEMPO has the capability to carry out the mission for 20 months however, it can exceed the limit.

On the other hand, Intelsat-40E is solar powered consisting of two arrays which can operate for 15 years.

Aaron Abell, TEMPO project manager at Maxar said: "The TEMPO program really is a win-win-win for the major entities involved."

"It allows unused capacity on Maxar's heritage satellite design to be leveraged for government missions. This reduces the cost of access to space for the government as well as reduces the cost for Intelsat, as they're compensated for their support of the TEMPO mission."

Kevin Daugherty, TEMPO project manager at NASA's Langley Research Center in Virginia was of the view that "The total cost to NASA is approximately $210 million and of that, just over $90 million was for the instrument development itself. And the remainder has been for both paying our contractors for hosting TEMPO and then integration, but as well as some support engineering and management that's been going on."

NASA is working on a "lessons learned session" to look at how best to implement and approach such partnerships with commercial actors in the future, Daugherty added.

More From Sci-Tech:

James Webb Telescope captures amazing pictures of Uranus

James Webb Telescope captures amazing pictures of Uranus
Founder of Cash App Bob Lee stabbed to death in San Francisco

Founder of Cash App Bob Lee stabbed to death in San Francisco
Hubble space telescope explores aftermath of 30m-year-old cosmic explosion

Hubble space telescope explores aftermath of 30m-year-old cosmic explosion
Facebook allows multiplayer games during video calls on Messenger

Facebook allows multiplayer games during video calls on Messenger
TikTok introduces new way to refresh For You feed recommendations

TikTok introduces new way to refresh For You feed recommendations
Is WhatsApp introducing a bottom navigation bar?

Is WhatsApp introducing a bottom navigation bar?
Elon Musk changed Twitter logo to Dogecoin but why?

Elon Musk changed Twitter logo to Dogecoin but why?
WhatsApp to let users 'keep' disappearing messages

WhatsApp to let users 'keep' disappearing messages

Stanford researchers terminate ChatGPT-like OpenAI two months after launch

Stanford researchers terminate ChatGPT-like OpenAI two months after launch
NASA to reveal names of Artemis II lunar mission crew today

NASA to reveal names of Artemis II lunar mission crew today
Use ChatGPT on WhatsApp: A guide for you

Use ChatGPT on WhatsApp: A guide for you
Skies in April to offer amazing views of solar eclipse, meteor shower

Skies in April to offer amazing views of solar eclipse, meteor shower