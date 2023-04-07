 
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter refuses to go back to Dubai to attend school

Nawazuddin's daughter Shora was getting her education from Dubai before all legal issues

Amid the ongoing legal case being fought between actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wife Aaliya Siddiqui, their daughter Shora refuses to go back to Dubai to continue her studies.

The couple is currently fighting their children's custody case in court. Etimes reported that the court, after hearing the full case, decided to send Nawaz and Aaliya's kids back to Dubai to carry on with their school.

But Shora has refused to go back. As per the closed sources, She feels she will bullied in school now if she will go back. The entire incident has effected her so much that her mother had to take for therapy sessions.

Sources also revealed that Shora wishes to stay with her mother but the custody case is still pending; there are no further developments.

A few days back, news came out that the former couple is figuring out ways to make things settle. Aaliya's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee asked the Sacred Games actor to withdraw the INR 100 crore defamation suit. Meanwhile, Nawaz also assured that he is trying to settle all disputes between the parties.

Previously, Aaliya Siddiqui filed a case against Nawazuddin Siddiqui for abandoning her and kids outside his home. In return, Nawaz filed a defamation suit against his wife, reports Indiatoday.

