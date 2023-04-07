Stormy Daniels comes out in defence of Donald Trump

Adult film star Stormy Daniels while speaking during an interview with Fox News. — Screengrab/YouTube/FoxNews

Days after former US president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty before a Manhattan court, adult film star Stormy Daniels said on Thursday that she does not think Trump deserves to go to jail just because of hush money payment.

"I don't think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration. I feel like the other things that he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely,” Daniels, said in an interview with Fox News' Piers Morgan.

Former president Trump, 76, has been charged with more than 34 criminal offences when he appeared in Manhattan Court on Tuesday.

A special counsel is investigating a case in which Trump is being probed for his attempts to influence the election results which he lost to Joe Biden in 2020. Another investigation is concerned with the secret documents that Trump kept with him even after his departure from the White House.

The criminal investigations were initiated by Justice Department led by Special Counsel Jack Smith — appointed by US Attorney General Merrick Garland.



The former president is also running for Oval Office and is a presidential nominee for 2024 from the Republican party.

Trump denies all the charges and claims that he is the most innocent man in the history of the US.

Daniels, 44, was of the view that "It's daunting, but I look forward to it. You know what I mean? Because I have nothing to hide" as she was talking about testifying before the court against the former president.

"I'm the only one that has been telling the truth. And, you know, it can't shame me anymore", she added.

Daniels then said there is "absolutely" no doubt she would testify.

"I think having them call me in and put me on the stand legitimises my story and who I am. And if they don't, it almost feels like they're hiding me," Daniels added.

Investigation against Donald Trump

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating a $130,000 payment made by Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen to Daniels, which was made to keep her quiet about an alleged affair.

"This is not illegal, Trump has acknowledged reimbursing Cohen for the payment," BBC reported, but when Cohen reimbursed the amount, the record for the payment claimed that it was for legal fees.

Prosecutors said that this amounts to Trump falsifying business records, which is a misdemeanour — a criminal offence — in New York, and BBC expects the charges to be related to that.