Indian man kills wife, takes selfie with dead body

Suspect arrives to meet woman at hostel with a sickle in his clothes, say police

December 01, 2025

Man, who killed his wife in Tirunelveli city of Indias Tamil Nadu, takes selfie with her dead body. — Screengrab via YouTube/Indian media
A man in India’s south brutally killed his estranged wife at a women's hostel and took a selfie with her dead body, according to NDTV.

The victim, identified as Sripriya, employed at a private firm in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, had separated from her husband, Balamurugam, who was from Tirunelveli.

Police said the suspect arrived at the hostel on Sunday afternoon, concealing a sickle in his clothes, and was seeking to meet her.

They had an argument soon after the couple met, and the feud turned into a violent attack by Balamurugan, who drew the sickle and hacked the woman to death.

Furthermore, the police said he then took a selfie with her body and shared it on his WhatsApp status, accusing her of “betrayal”.

The incident spread panic and chaos in the hostel.

Following the brutal murder, the suspect did not escape from the spot but waited until the police arrived, and he was arrested at the crime scene. The murder weapon was recovered.

The initial investigation suggested that he suspected his wife of being in a relationship with another man.

