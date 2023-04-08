Prince William criticised after Jacinda Ardern joins his Earthshot Prize

Prince William's decision to welcome former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern to his Earthshot Prize hasn't gone down well with royal fans.

Hundreds of royal fans criticized his decision and told him on social media that he is going to regret it.

Prince William made the announcement on his social media accounts. Body language expert Enrique Iglesias asked the future king to read his Twitter replies he received under his post praising Ardern.

Meanwhile, King Charles has also been criticised by royal experts for approving a research into the royal family's link to slave trade.

Journalist Dan Wootton said on his TV show that the King has fallen into a trap by giving his approval.

Royal expert Richard Eden said that the King's decision would put an end to the monarchy.