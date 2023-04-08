 
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Princess Eugenie talks about modern slavery as King Charles backs probe into UK monarchy’s links
Princess Eugenie visited a school to talk about modern slavery amid reports King Charles is supporting research into the historical links between the monarchy and the transatlantic slave trade.

The Anti-Slavery Collective charity, founded in 2017, by best friends Princess Eugenie and Julia de Boinville, posted photos from the royal's visit to Herbert Morrison Primary School in London last week.

Prince Andrew’s daughter co-founded the charity to combat modern slavery and trafficking.

The caption of the post reads: “We used the book ‘ Brave’ to talk to a year 6 class about modern slavery in an age appropriate way.”

“It was a privilege to meet the children at Herbert Morrison Primary and talk to them about how to keep themselves safe.”

Eugenie’s visit comes amid reports King Charles backs probe into UK monarchy’s slavery links.

