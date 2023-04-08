 
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
Web Desk

Angry China begins three-day military drills around Taiwan

Web Desk

Saturday Apr 08, 2023

A Chinese warship sails during a military drill near Fuzhou, Fujian Province, near the Taiwan-controlled Matsu Islands that are close to the Chinese coast, China, April 8, 2023. — Reuters
  • About 42 Chinese fighter jets cross Taiwan Strait's median line. 
  • Taiwan terms meeting "as excuse to carry out military exercises".
  • Aircraft crosses median line briefly, says official. 

China began three-day military drills around Taiwan as a response to President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles. 

China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, had started combat readiness patrols and "Joint Sword" exercises around Taiwan, said People's Liberation Army. 

China had threatened unspecified retaliation if the meeting between the two took place, after which 42 Chinese fighter jets briefly crossed Taiwan Strait's median line on Saturday. 

The drills would be held in the Taiwan Strait and to the north, south and east of Taiwan. 

"This is a serious warning to the Taiwan independence separatist forces and external forces' collusion and provocation, and it is a necessary action to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the PLA said in a statement. 

Earlier today, Taiwan's Defence Ministry spotted 42 Chinese jets and eight ships crossing the median line. The ministry termed the meeting between the president and the US speaker "as an excuse to carry out military exercises, which has seriously damaged regional peace, stability and security".

"The military will respond with a calm, rational and serious attitude, and will stand guard and monitor in accordance with the principles of 'not escalating nor disputes' to defend national sovereignty and national security."

The aircraft crossed the median line briefly and the ships had already turned back, Reuters said citing a Taiwan official. 

President Tsai had said that she looked forward to strengthening security cooperation with the United States. "I would like to reiterate that the people of Taiwan love democracy and seek peace," she said.

