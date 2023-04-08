Twitter bars users from interacting with Substack posts

The Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration. — Reuters/File

Just a day after Substack made its intentions public to launch a feature similar to Twitter, "Notes", the microblogging website responded by barring its user to interact with posts having links to Substack.

When users try to retweet or like a post on their desktop version — containing a Substack link — the message comes from Twitter which reads: "Some actions on this Tweet have been disabled by Twitter."

On the other hand, on mobile phones, posts with similar links did not work when liked or retweeted.

However, it also appeared that tweets with links to Substack newsletters with a different or unique domain or shortened links functioned normally.

In a statement to NBC News, Substack founders Chris Best, Hamish McKenzie and Jairaj Sethi maintained that they were "disappointed that Twitter has chosen to restrict writers' ability to share their work."

"Writers deserve the freedom to share links to Substack or anywhere else. This abrupt change is a reminder of why writers deserve a model that puts them in charge, that rewards great work with money, and that protects the free press and free speech," the statement read.

"Their livelihoods should not be tied to platforms where they don’t own their relationship with their audience, and where the rules can change on a whim."

Substack while acknowledging that it posed competition to Twitter said: "Imagine Kareem Abdul-Jabbar leaving a comment on Margaret Atwood's note about trends in science fiction, or Alison Roman sharing a quote from an amazing recipe developed by a little-known food writer who then gets a flood of subscriptions."

Citing restrictions, users expressed their anger over Twitter CEO Elon Musk.



Launched in 2017, Substack has gained popularity among writers. Who shared their newsletters on Twitter and attract new subscribers. Some Substacks are free, there is also a certain amount charged in order to access the newsletter.

