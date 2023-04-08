Salman Khan draws flak for 'Yentamma' 

 
Some South Indian fans slammed Salman Khan's upcoming movie Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's new song Yentamma for portraying their traditional wear veshti or lungi in poor light.

Famed Tamil critic Prashanth Ranagswamy tweeted, "What kind of step is this? They're calling veshti a lungi…and doing some sick move by putting their hands inside it. Worst (sic)."

Several users also voiced their objections to the song.

"Quite true bro. If we ask them, they'll say we did a spoof on the lungi culture in the south (sic)," one user wrote.

"Someone should seriously educate Bollywood about the difference between Lungi and veshti. Veshti is a traditional wear. Seriously irritating to see these types of vulgar dance moves in traditional wear (sic)." another added.

"Bollywood trying so hard to cash in on the 'Telugu' fame... that they still don't understand Telugus are not Madrasis. The blatant ignorance is annoying (sic)," a third added.

Further, Ram Charan also grooved in the song with Salman and Venkatesh. 

