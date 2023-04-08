 
King Charles knows he’s a parent for ‘a very troubled child’

File Footage

Royal enthusiast Lady Colin Campbell made these shocking accusations.

She weighed in on everything during an interview with GB News.

She was also quoted saying, “I think in fairness, the King understands that his son is troubled and his son has major problems.”

“He doesn’t want to do anything that would push him over the edge into the possibility of doing something irrevocable.”

Before concluding she also admitted, “I understand the King’s concerns. Every parent will understand the concerns of a parent for a very troubled child.”

