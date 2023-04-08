Amid tight security, 'Afghan' man breaks into PM House: sources

An outside view of the PM House in Islamabad. — Online/File

ISLAMABAD: Despite tight security arrangements at the Prime Minister's House — which is a highly sensitive site — an unknown man sneaked inside the residence of the chief executive of the country, Geo News reported Saturday citing sources.



The suspect was immediately taken into custody by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Islamabad police and has been shifted to an unknown place.



Security personnel deputed at the PM House reportedly didn't know from where did the suspect enter, the sources said.

They further revealed that the suspect claims to be a resident of Afghanistan, and had made his way to the PM House by passing through three different paths.

Following the arrest, the CTD, police and other security agencies were interrogating the suspect.

The security agencies have acquired the CCTV footage of the suspect and are trying to find out how the suspect had entered the PM House, they added.