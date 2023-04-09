 
world
Sunday Apr 09 2023
Web Desk

US urges China to show restraint after military drills around Taiwan

Web Desk

Sunday Apr 09, 2023

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. AFP/File
Amid escalating tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, the United States has urged China to exercise restraint as Beijing has launched military exercises around Taiwan.

A State Department spokesperson emphasised that the US was ready to meet its security commitments in the region, adding that its channels of communication with China remained open.

"Our channels of communication with the PRC remain open and we have consistently urged restraint and no change to the status quo," a State Department spokesperson was quoted by AFP as saying about the People’s Republic of China.

While the US has not clarified whether it would militarily defend Taiwan, it has for decades sold weapons to the self-ruled democracy to support its self-defense. 

The US has also treaty-bound commitments to defend allies in the region, including Japan, which was affected by China's previous military drills around Taiwan in August. 

China's announcement of the military drills was perceived as a "stern warning" to Taiwan after its President, Tsai Ing-wen, met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California. 

US officials have referred to the visit as a routine transit visit undertaken by the Taiwanese President while she traveled to and from Latin America. 

US urged China to avoid any overreaction. McCarthy has since voiced defiance, stating that China could not dictate where he can go or whom he can speak to.

"I am the Speaker of the House. There is no place that China is going to tell me where I can go or who I can speak to," McCarthy wrote on Twitter.

