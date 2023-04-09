China carries out simulated precision strikes against Taiwan

An aircraft of the Air Force under the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) takes part in a combat readiness patrol and "Joint Sword" exercises around Taiwan, at an undisclosed location in this handout image released on April 8, 2023. — Reuters

Expressing its anger over President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US officials despite warnings, the Chinese military has carried on Sunday simulated precision strikes against Taiwan on its second day of military drills near the island, Reuters reported.

Taiwan in a statement said that its defence ministry has reported "multiple air force sorties" and is "monitoring China's missile forces."

During the military exercises, Chinese armed forces carried out tactical manoeuvres.

Soldiers stand on the deck of a Chinese warship as it sails during a military drill near Fuzhou, Fujian Province, near the Taiwan-controlled Matsu Islands that are close to the Chinese coast, China, April 8, 2023. — Reuters

According to Chinese state media CCTV, the military had carried out simulated joint precision strikes on key targets on Taiwan Island and in the surrounding waters.

"Under the unified command of the theatre joint operations command centre, multiple types of units carried out simulated joint precision strikes on key targets on Taiwan island and the surrounding sea areas, and continue to maintain an offensive posture around the island," it reported.

A Chinese warship fires towards the shore during a military drill near Fuzhou near the Taiwan-controlled Matsu Islands that are close to the Chinese coast, China, April 8, 2023. — Reuters

The military exercise, dubbed "United Sharp Sword", was going on under the supervision of the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), CCTV noted.

The Taiwanese defence ministry has detected a total of 58 Chinese army warplanes over the island's strait on Sunday of which 31 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone.

The ministry noted: A total of nine PLA navy vessels have also been detected.

"Regarding the movements of the Chinese communists' Rocket Force, the nation's military also has a close grasp through the joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance system, and air defence forces remain on high alert," the ministry said.

A pilot is photographed operating an aircraft of the Air Force under the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) during a combat readiness patrol and "Joint Sword" exercises around Taiwan, at an undisclosed location in this handout image released on April 8, 2023. — Reuters

China commenced its military exercises on Saturday as Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen came home after wrapping up her 10-day visit to South America and the United States.

During her visit, she also met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy despite a number of warnings by China.

China noted while referring to the drills as "a serious warning against the Taiwan separatist forces' collusion with external forces, and a necessary move to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

China which considers Taiwan as its territory had been warning consistently its officials interacting with the US state representatives and officials of other states.

Beijing had also reacted akin to the drills after US Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last year. At that time, the Chinese military fired missiles over Taiwan raising concerns of escalation.

The Taiwanese defence ministry also added that its forces will not escalate conflicts nor cause disputes and would respond appropriately to China's drills.