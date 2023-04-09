 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 09 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Super Mario Bros.’ smashes box-office projections

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

‘Super Mario Bros.’ smashes box-office projections
‘Super Mario Bros.’ smashes box-office projections

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has taken over the box office as the movie continues to smash its opening projections.

Released Wednesday, the film has already earned $137 million in domestic ticket sales according to Variety.

The Universal and Illumination film is still on target for a $195 million opening in North America over the Easter weekend. That’s way more than the $150 million projections that were being reported when the week began.

What’s more, the Super Mario Bros. is now expected to make a $368 million global debut making it the biggest ever opening for an animated film, though that comes with a huge limitation.

The current record holder, 2019’s “Frozen II,” earned $358 million over a traditional three-day window.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie features a voice cast that includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Jack Black as Bowser.

Variety chief film critic Owen Gleiberman called the film “a serious blast, with a spark of enchantment — that je ne sais quoi fusion of speed and trickery, magic and sophistication, and sheer play that… well, you feel it when you see it.”

More From Entertainment:

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough to star in Sarah Ferguson’s film

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough to star in Sarah Ferguson’s film
Melissa McCarthy details what inspired her portrayal of Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid'

Melissa McCarthy details what inspired her portrayal of Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid'

Kris Jenner marks Easter Weekend with family throwbacks, 'always matching'

Kris Jenner marks Easter Weekend with family throwbacks, 'always matching'
Queen Elizabeth reprimanded Prince William after he ‘defied her wishes’ video

Queen Elizabeth reprimanded Prince William after he ‘defied her wishes’
US singer Bette Midler set to perform at King Charles coronation: report

US singer Bette Midler set to perform at King Charles coronation: report
Prince William dons gift from Diana during appearance with son George video

Prince William dons gift from Diana during appearance with son George
'What a privilege to have him', 'Ahsoka' director lauds David Tennant

'What a privilege to have him', 'Ahsoka' director lauds David Tennant
King Charles may support ‘staged abdication’ after 10 years: report

King Charles may support ‘staged abdication’ after 10 years: report
King Charles ditches one more royal tradition ahead of Coronation video

King Charles ditches one more royal tradition ahead of Coronation
Kate Middleton and Prince William once broke important rule during Easter video

Kate Middleton and Prince William once broke important rule during Easter
James Corden to leave 'The Late Late Show' after eight years

James Corden to leave 'The Late Late Show' after eight years
Prince William and son Prince George’s ‘identical’ body language laid bare video

Prince William and son Prince George’s ‘identical’ body language laid bare