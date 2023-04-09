‘Super Mario Bros.’ smashes box-office projections

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has taken over the box office as the movie continues to smash its opening projections.

Released Wednesday, the film has already earned $137 million in domestic ticket sales according to Variety.

The Universal and Illumination film is still on target for a $195 million opening in North America over the Easter weekend. That’s way more than the $150 million projections that were being reported when the week began.

What’s more, the Super Mario Bros. is now expected to make a $368 million global debut making it the biggest ever opening for an animated film, though that comes with a huge limitation.

The current record holder, 2019’s “Frozen II,” earned $358 million over a traditional three-day window.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie features a voice cast that includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Jack Black as Bowser.

Variety chief film critic Owen Gleiberman called the film “a serious blast, with a spark of enchantment — that je ne sais quoi fusion of speed and trickery, magic and sophistication, and sheer play that… well, you feel it when you see it.”