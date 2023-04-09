Pak vs NZ: PCB announces match officials for series

Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam during a training session ahead of the series against New Zealand. — Twitter/PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday revealed the match officials for the much-anticipated limited-overs series between Pakistan and New Zealand set to start on April 14 in Lahore.

According to a press release, former Test cricketers Ali Naqvi and Chris Broad will be in charge of the playing control teams during the series.

Renowned umpire Aleem Dar, who recently stepped down from the ICC Elite Panel, will officiate during the series.

“Ali Naqvi will be the match referee in the five T20Is — spread over Lahore and Rawalpindi — in which Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi and Rashid Riaz will take up on-field umpiring duties," the PCB said in a press release.

“Chris Broad, member of ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will return to Pakistan for the first time in 14 years to officiate the five ODIs to be played in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

“In these five ODIs, Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi, Langton Rusere, Joel Wilson, Rashid Riaz will carry out the on-field umpiring duties.

“Amongst the umpires to officiate in the two series, Ahsan Raza and Joel Wilson are the members of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, while others are members of ICC International Panel of Umpires.”

Detailed appointments

14 Apr – First T20I, Lahore. Ahsan Raza and Faisal Afridi (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

15 Apr – Second T20I, Lahore. Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

17 Apr – Third T20I, Lahore. Faisal Afridi and Ahsan Raza (on-field), Aleem Dar (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

20 Apr – Fourth T20I, Rawalpinid. Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field), Faisal Afridi (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

24 Apr – Fifth T20I, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

27 Apr – First ODI, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Chris Broad (match referee)

29 Apr – Second ODI, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Chris Broad (match referee)

3 May – Third ODI, Karachi. Langton Rusere and Faisal Afridi (on-field), Joel Wilson (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Chris Broad (match referee)

5 May – Fourth ODI, Karachi. Joel Wilson and Asif Yaqoob (on-field), Langton Rusere (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Chris Broad (match referee)

7 May – Fifth ODI, Karachi. Langton Rusere and Rashid Riaz (on-field), Joel Wilson (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Chris Broad (match referee)

Series schedule

14 Apr - 1st T20I, Lahore

15 Apr – 2nd T20I, Lahore

17 Apr – 3rd T20I, Lahore

20 Apr – 4th T20I, Rawalpindi

24 Apr – 5th T20I, Rawalpindi

27 Apr – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

29 Apr – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

3 May – 3rd ODI, Karachi

5 May – 4th ODI, Karachi

7 May – 5th ODI, Karachi

The T20Is will begin at 9pm; whereas, ODIs will begin at 3:30pm.

