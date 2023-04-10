 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Special emoji for King Charles coronation goes live

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

Special emoji for King Charles coronation goes live

A special emoji for King Charles coronation has gone live, according to the royal family.

A statement issued by the family said, "The emoji, based on St Edward's Crown, will appear when any of the following hashtags are used."  The hashtags are: "#Coronation, #CoronationConcert, #TheBighelpout, #CoronationWeekend and #CoronationBigLunch".


Special emoji for King Charles coronation goes live

The coronation of King Charles will take place on May 6. Charles became the king after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth at the age of 95.

Elizabeth, the longest reigning British monarch, died in September last month.

More From Entertainment:

Royal family marks first Easter since Queen's death: Pictures

Royal family marks first Easter since Queen's death: Pictures
Taylor Swift knew she could not 'fully' achieve 'normalcy' with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift knew she could not 'fully' achieve 'normalcy' with Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift was not 'trained' to be 'happy' with Joe Alwyn video

Taylor Swift was not 'trained' to be 'happy' with Joe Alwyn
Prince Harry was told his 'soul' belongs to 'Africa', not Britain video

Prince Harry was told his 'soul' belongs to 'Africa', not Britain
King Charles III broke promise to his son Harry by marrying Camilla?

King Charles III broke promise to his son Harry by marrying Camilla?
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz celebrate first wedding anniversary in style

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz celebrate first wedding anniversary in style
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry posing serious threats to King Charles? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry posing serious threats to King Charles?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned of turning things into a soap opera video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned of turning things into a soap opera
Prince Harry was happy Chelsy Davy did not have 'throne syndrome' video

Prince Harry was happy Chelsy Davy did not have 'throne syndrome'
Prince Harry talks about girlfriend who was 'different' than all girls he dated video

Prince Harry talks about girlfriend who was 'different' than all girls he dated
Russell Crowe is ‘jealous’ of ‘Gladiator 2’ cast? Here’s why

Russell Crowe is ‘jealous’ of ‘Gladiator 2’ cast? Here’s why
Suga from BTS discusses their struggle to be accepted as artists

Suga from BTS discusses their struggle to be accepted as artists