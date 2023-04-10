Special emoji for King Charles coronation goes live

A special emoji for King Charles coronation has gone live, according to the royal family.

A statement issued by the family said, "The emoji, based on St Edward's Crown, will appear when any of the following hashtags are used." The hashtags are: "#Coronation, #CoronationConcert, #TheBighelpout, #CoronationWeekend and #CoronationBigLunch".





The coronation of King Charles will take place on May 6. Charles became the king after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth at the age of 95.

Elizabeth, the longest reigning British monarch, died in September last month.