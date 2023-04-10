SpaceX's 'Starship' all set to lift off says Elon Musk

Starship prototypes are pictured at the SpaceX South Texas launch site in Brownsville, Texas, U.S., on May 22, 2022. — Reuters

CEO of Twitter and SpaceX Elon Musk has said that its deep-space rocket is all set for a launch from its facility in Texas, US.

The orbital test flight for the rocket is listed for April 17, by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), however, it can only be launched if the license is approved by the US FAA.

The Starship is currently the most powerful rocket which will allow the company to send people to the Moon and Mars.

Taking to Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk said in a tweet: "Starship is ready for launch. Awaiting regulatory approval.”

The spaceship comprises a giant first-stage booster — Super Heavy —and a 50 metres upper-stage spacecraft called Starship, according to SpaceX.

Powered by SpaceX's next-generation Raptor engine, both vehicles are made up of stainless steel which can be reused.

Moreover, Musk recently said that there is only a 50% chance that the first-ever orbital mission of SpaceX's huge Starship will be a success.

He also said that his company is also building several other space vehicles at his facility in Texas, reported Times of India.



These will be launched in relatively quick succession over the coming months, and there's about an 80% chance one of them will reach the orbit this year.

Last week, SpaceX's commercial communications satellite Falcon 9 blasted off into orbit with a NASA Earth science instrument aboard.

The rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Florida that carried Intelsat 40E satellite toward geostationary transfer orbit.

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster supporting this mission previously launched CRS-26, said SpaceX.

Intelsat 40E is a modern geostationary satellite which aims to give access to the company and its customers all across North and Central America.

The geostationary satellite — carried by rocket — is developed by Maxar Technologies which also hosts NASA's Tropospheric Emissions Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) as a payload.

The satellite will be stationed in a geostationary orbit — 22,000 miles above the Earth — performing its tasks as other geostationary satellites do.