 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 10 2023
By
Web Desk

ABBA guitarist Lasse Wellander dies aged 70

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

ABBA guitarist Lasse Wellander dies of cancer aged 70
ABBA guitarist Lasse Wellander dies of cancer aged 70

Swedish pop group ABBA’s long-term guitarist Lasse Wellander has died at the age of 70 after a short battle with cancer.

Lasse died on Friday and his family shared the heartbreaking news today.

They shared an emotional post on Facebook, saying: "It is with indescribable sadness that we have to announce that our beloved Lasse has fallen asleep.

"Lasse recently fell ill with what turned out to be cancer that had spread, and early on Good Friday he passed away surrounded by his loved ones."

It concluded: "We love and miss you so much."

The pop legend started playing guitar as a child in his hometown of Nora, Sweden.

In October 1974, he began recording with ABBA - joining Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

More From Entertainment:

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate first Easter since welcoming baby no.3

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate first Easter since welcoming baby no.3
Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal as Wario in ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ follow-up

Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal as Wario in ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ follow-up
'Peaky Blinders' star hints at romance in ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ new season

'Peaky Blinders' star hints at romance in ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ new season
Hailey Bieber turns into Easter bunny, shares festive bunny ears filter snaps

Hailey Bieber turns into Easter bunny, shares festive bunny ears filter snaps
Diddy saves neck from viral '$5K daily to Sting' claim

Diddy saves neck from viral '$5K daily to Sting' claim
Jack Black drops video for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ song Peaches video

Jack Black drops video for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ song Peaches
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share update about London Marathon

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share update about London Marathon
Hugh Jackman celebrates good health after testing negative for skin cancer

Hugh Jackman celebrates good health after testing negative for skin cancer
David Lynch gushes over Quentin Tarantino's THIS film

David Lynch gushes over Quentin Tarantino's THIS film
Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider welcome twins on Easter

Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider welcome twins on Easter
King Charles coronation plans for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry laid bare

King Charles coronation plans for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry laid bare
Sarah Ferguson gets candid about her difficult childhood

Sarah Ferguson gets candid about her difficult childhood