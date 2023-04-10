ABBA guitarist Lasse Wellander dies aged 70

ABBA guitarist Lasse Wellander dies of cancer aged 70

Swedish pop group ABBA’s long-term guitarist Lasse Wellander has died at the age of 70 after a short battle with cancer.



Lasse died on Friday and his family shared the heartbreaking news today.

They shared an emotional post on Facebook, saying: "It is with indescribable sadness that we have to announce that our beloved Lasse has fallen asleep.

"Lasse recently fell ill with what turned out to be cancer that had spread, and early on Good Friday he passed away surrounded by his loved ones."

It concluded: "We love and miss you so much."

The pop legend started playing guitar as a child in his hometown of Nora, Sweden.

In October 1974, he began recording with ABBA - joining Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.