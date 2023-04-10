Chlöe Bailey shrugs off 'Swarm' criticism

Swarm actor Chlöe Bailey addressed the backlash on her explicit scene in the Prime Video series.

During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, the 24-year-old said she was super-proud of her professional work and didn't typically see the hateful comments.

"You want to know the great thing about removing Twitter from your phone? Anything negative I did not see!" Bailey told Hall.

"In turn, I was just proud of the work I did as an actress. Let me tell you something that just boosted my confidence as an actress so much. A little earlier today, I saw the incredible Taraji P. Henson and the first thing she said was like, 'You were incredible in Swarm, and she was like, 'Keep going!' And that just meant so much to me."

Meet the Brown star added that the psychological drama only "opened my love for acting so much more."

"That was really the first time I felt comfortable being raw and open," Bailey said of her Swarm experience. "Why I love Marissa and resonated with her is because on the outside, she's this huge ball of sunshine. She's so like positive and she in turn was dealing with her own personal issues so you really never know what people are going through and I felt honored to play her and to share her," she added.